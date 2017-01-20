Hamon ni Cayetano kay Trillanes: Sabay tayong mag-resign

HINAMON ni Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano si Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV na sabay silang magbitiw bilang senador.

Ito’y matapos akusahan ni Trillanes si Cayetano na siyang pasimuno umano ng pagtatangkang patalsikin sa puwesto si Senate President “Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III.

“Kung tingin ni Senator Trillanes ako ang problema, di sabay kaming mag resign kahit bukas. Kasi ako baligtad ang tingin ko, tingin ko sya ang problema sa Senado e,” sabi ni Cayetano.

Sa isang text message, sinagot naman ni Trillanes si Cayetano sa kanyang hamon.

“Sya na muna kasi sya yung nangako na magre-resign kung hindi maso -solve yung crime, corruption at illegal drugs within three to six months,” sabi ni Trillanes.

Inamin naman ni Cayetano na posible rin siyang magbitiw bilang senador sakaling hilingin ni Pangulong Duterte na tulungan ang kanyang administrasyon.

“So sabi ko kay Senator Koko, pare kung gusto mo pipirma ako, magre-resign ako ng Senate tutal tutulong ako sa Pangulo at pagdating ng middle ng 2017 kukunin ako ng ating Pangulo para tumulong sa kanya,” dagdag ni Cayetano. “If ako ang problema, and you don’t want me in the Senate…Sabi nya (Pimentel), pare walang ganun, you’re welcome here, kelangan ka namin, tulong- tulong tayo.”

Ayon pa kay Cayetano, walang saysay na agawin niya ang posisyon ni Pimentel kung sasama na rin siya sa Gabinete ni Duterte makalipas ang anim na buwan.

“It’s useless, sisirain ko lang ang pangalan ko kasi wala akong magagawa (I would just ruin my reputation because I won’t be able to achieve anything) within five months. I wanted it when I thought I had 12 months (in the Senate),” ayon pa kay Cayetano.