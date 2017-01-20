Duterte sinabing drug trade sa bansa aabot ng P216B kada taon

SINABI ni Pangulong Duterte na aabot sa P216 bilyon kada taon ang drug trade sa bansa.

Sa isang pahayag, idinagdag ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na sa kanyang pakikipagpulong sa mga governor sa Malacanang, binanggit ni Duterte ang tindi ng problema ng droga sa bansa.

“PRRD (President Duterte told the governors the gravity of the problem by showing them the thick file of drug personalities. Second, he enumerated the crimes commited by drug users, stealing, rape. Third, he explained the extent of the drug trade that could reach up to about ₽216B a year,” sabi ni Abella.

Idinagdag ni Abella na nangako rin si Duterte na hindi niya hahayaan ang susunod na henerasyon na masira ng droga.

“And those who do would meet dire consequences. Lastly, he pleaded for the governors’ help to eradicate illegal drugs,” ayon pa kay Abella.

Nauna nang sinabi ni Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Director General Ronaldo “Bato” dela Rosa na ipinakita ni Duterte sa mga governor ang hawak na listahan ng mga sangkot sa droga.

Inamin din ni dela Rosa na nagmura si Duterte sa mga governor, bagamat mas marami siyang minurang mayor.