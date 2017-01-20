Bawas personal tax, hostage sa dagdag na buwis

Mistulang hinostage umano ng Department of Finance ang panukala na ibaba ang personal income tax dahil itinali dito ang pagtataas at pagpapataw ng buwis sa mga produktong tinatangkilik ng publiko.

Ayon kay Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate sa halip na ang tutukan ng gobyerno ay ang pangongolekta sa mga tax evaders, ang pinagtuunan nila ng pansin ay ang pagdaragdag ng buwis.

“This is really unfair for Filipinos considering that we are over taxed and underserved with 30% personal income tax which is one of the highest in Asia while health, education, transport and housing services are terribly wanting,” ani Zarate.

Sinabi ni Zarate na inamin ng Bureau of Internal Revenue at Bureau of Customs na umaabot sa P500 bilyon hanggang P600 bilyon ang hindi nakokolektang buwis taon-taon.

“Ayusin at seryosohin naman sana nila ang koleksyon para di pinahihirapan ang mga naghihirap na. Wag sanang i-hostage ng DOF ang pagbaba ng income tax kapalit ng pagtaas ng excise tax,” dagdag pa ni Zarate na may akda ng House bill 333 para ibaba ang income tax pero wala itong kaakibat na pagtataas ng buwis.

Ganito rin ang pananaw ni House deputy speaker Miro Quimbo, dating chairman ng House committee on ways and means, na ang nais ay ang sumusuweldo ng P300,000 pababa kada taon ang gawing tax exempted.

“While I totally agree with the government’s need to shore up its tax collection, we do not need to impose new taxes. We simply have to do better collection by plugging the leaks at Customs and in the BIR. In Customs alone, we lose P200 billion pesos a year to smuggling. Oil smuggling alone accounts for a substantial portion of smuggled commodities. What use are these new taxes on oil products if the BIR and Customs continue to be a hotbed of corruption?” tanong ni Quimbo.