Pinas pwedeng papanagutin sa pagkamatay ng Koreano By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Posible umanong papanagutin sa international court ang Pilipinas dahil sa pagdukot, pagpatay at pagsunog sa isang Korean national na mga pulis, na dapat ay nagbibigay ng proteksyon dito.

Ayon kay Kabayan Rep. Harry Roque sa ilalim ng International Law ay may pananagutan ang isang bansa na nabigong proteksyunan ang buhay ng mga dayuhang naroroon.

“In order to constitute an international delinquency ‘should amount to an outrage, to bad faith, to willful neglect of duty, or to an insufficiency of governmental action so far short of international standards that every reasonable and impartial man would readily recognize its insufficiency.”

Maaari umanong magkaroon ng panawagan na papanagutin ang bansa kapag hindi inaresto at naparusahan ang mga ‘Tokhang cops’ na nasa likod ng krimen.

Ayon sa ulat, dinukot ang South Korean businessman na si Jee Ick Joo at pinatay sa pamamagitan ng sakal sa loob ng Camp Crame. Ipinasunog ang bangkay nito sa isang crematorium.

“Since the suspected killers are members of the PNP, they acted as agents of the Philippines government regardless of the illegality of their acts.”

Makabubuti rin umano kung hihingi ang gobyerno ng paumanhin sa South Korean government sa nangyari.

