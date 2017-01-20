Brgy chair, 1 pa patay sa ambush By John Roson Bandera

Nasawi ang isang barangay chairman at kanyang kasama nang pagbabarilin ng mga di pa kilalang salarin sa Calbayog City, Samar. Ikinasawi nina Roberto Habilles Jr., chairman ng Brgy. Dinagan, Oquendo district, at magsasakang si Novilito Ygbuhay ang tama ng bala sa iba-bang bahagi ng katawan, ayon sa ulat ng Eastern Visayas regional police. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-8 ng umaga Huwebes, sa landfill ng Brgy. Dinagan. Patungo sina Habilles at Ygbuhay sa direksyon ng Maharlika Highway, Brgy. Amanpacang, lulan ng isang motorsiklo, nang sila’y pagbabarilin, ayon sa ulat. Inaalam pa ng lokal na pulisya ang pagkakakilanlan at motibo ng mga salarin.

