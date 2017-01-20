Maine Mendoza nagbunyi!

NAGBUBUNYI si Maine Mendoza sa regalong natanggap niya mula kay Chris Martin ng favorite foreign band niyang Cold Play.

Ipinagmalaki niya ito sa kanyang Instagram account nitong nakaraang araw kasama ang photo ni Chris pati na ang regalo at fan message kung saan handwritten ang name niya.

“Okay, this has got to be one of the most PRECIOUS gifts I have ever received in my entire life. Uhm no biggie, just a fan message and a love button from Chris Martin. OH MY GOOOOOOOD!!!

“Grabe hindi ko keri, I have never felt this special. Lol! Chris Martin might not know me at all but daaamn this is definitely #fangirlinggoals. Oh and I also got a video greet from him! Pero ito nalang ang isishare ko. Tee hee! Anyway, I am so so so soooo happy! Thank you very much Ms. Mel for this wondeeerful surprise! This is priceless!” bahagi ng caption ni Meng.

Habang sinusulat namin ang artikulong ito, umabot na sa 66,417 likes ang post ni Maine at 2,349 ang comments, huh!

Remember, pumunta pa sa Amerika si Meng last year upang panoorin ang concert ng Cold Play.

Nakatakdang mag-concert sa bansa ang sikat na rock band sa April kaya asahang no work skeds for Maine sa araw na ‘yon!