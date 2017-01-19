Bato inaming natutunaw sa hiya sa pagpatay sa Korean bizman sa loob ng Crame Bandera

INAMIN ni Philipine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa matutunaw siya sa kahihiyan matapos ang resulta ng imbestigasyon na pinatay ang kinidnap na negosyanteng Korean0 sa loob mismo ng Camp Crame headquarters.

“…Very angry very offended kung pwede na matunaw na ko sa kinalalahyan ko sa hiya it happened sa loob ng Camp Cram. Kinuha sa Caloocan dun pinatay,” sabi ni dela Rosa sa isang press conference sa Malacanang.

Idinagdag ni dela Rosa iniutos na niya ang manhunt sa mga sangkot sa kidnaping at pagpatay sa Hanjin executive na si Jee Ick Joo.

“If I have my way papatayin ko kayo mga pulis kayong mga kidnapper if I have my way. Because its illegal, ako bilang isang Filipino gusto ko patayin pulis na sindikato. I cannot do it that’s illegal,” ayon pa kay dela Rosa.

Bagamat tumanggi si dela Rosa na isapubliko ang naging reaksyon ni Pangulong Duterte sa nangyari, inamin naman ni dela Rosa na galit ang presidente sa pangayayari.

“Amin na lang. Galit si presidente,” sabi ni dela Rosa.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.