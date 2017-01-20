Hollywood director kinukuha si Xia para gumanap na Shirley Temple

INTERESADO ang isang Hollywood director na kunin ang Kapamilya child star na si Xia Vigor para gumanap na batang Shirley Temple sa gagawin nitong pelikula.

Ito ang kinumpirma ng British father ni Xia na si Alan Vigor sa panayam ng Dailymail.co.uk at MailOnline kahapon. Si Shirley Temple na tinawag noong America’s Sweetheart ay sumikat noong dekada 30 na nagkamit ng Academy Award sa edad na anim.

Biglang-sikat si Xia hindi lang dito sa Pilipinas kundi maging sa iba’t ibang bansa dahil sa panggagaya niya kay Taylor Swift sa Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids last weekend.

Balitang hindi lang ang international TV host na si Ellen Degeneres ang interesadong makilala nang personal ang bagets kundi maging ang iba pang TV show sa iba’t ibang panig ng mundo.

Kasabay nito, mariin namang pinabulaanan ng ina ni Xia na si Christy Bernardo na ine-exploit niya ang kanyang sariling anak dahil nga sa naging “sexy” performance nito sa YFSF as Taylor Swift. Sabi nito sa isang panayam, “Xia is very into everything. She is a very inquisitive girl and she wants to do a lot of things and I want to give her that chance.

“People may say she’s on TV and I’m exploiting her but she does many things people don’t see. At Christmas we visited a poor village and she gave her toys away to the children there,” sabi ng ina ni Xia.

Sa susunod na episode ng YFSF Kids, gagayahin naman ni Xia ang rock icon na si Axl Rose.

Sa live episode naman ng Magandang Buhay, nag-guest si Xia at sinabi nitong super happy siya dahil marami siyang napasaya sa kanyang performance, “Sobrang saya ko po at saka ginagawa ko lang po ‘yung gusto ko kasi gusto kong gawin ito. Ito po talaga ang dream ko. Thank you so much.”