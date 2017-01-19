Korean bizman pinatay sa loob ng PNP headquarters INQUIRER.net

PINATAY sa loob ng headquarters ng Philippine National Police (PNP) ang Hanjin executive na si Jee Ick Joo matapos dukutin noong Oktubre noong isang taon, ayon sa resolusyon ng Department of Justice (DOJ).

Idinitalye ng akusadong si SP04 Roy Villegas kung paano pinatay si Jee kung saan sinakal umano ito.

Sa kanyang affidavit, sinabi ni Villegas na habang nasa loob ng Camp Crame, narinig niya si Senior Police Officer 3 (SPO3) Ricky Sta. Isabel na kausap ang isang “Sir Dumlao” kung saan narinig niya na sinasabing “Sir, ang alam ko ay kilala nyo ang mga taong ito dahil ang pagkakaalam ko ay sanction niyo ito.”

Idinagdag ni Villegas na si Sta. Isabel ang nagdala ng packaging tape at surgical gloves at inutusan silang takpan ang ulo ng biktima at sundin siya imbes na si Dumlao. “He finally recalls seeing respondent Sta. Isabel strangling and killing the victim,” sabi ng resolusyon ng DOJ.

Sinabi pa ni Villegas na nang mapatay na ang biktima, tinawagan ni Sta. Isabel ang isang “Ding” na pumayag na tanggapin ang katawan kapalit ng P30,000 at isang golf set.

Dinala ang bangkay funeral home sa Caloocan. “He joined the operation as he believed then that the operation is a legitimate police operation against the herein victim who, according to respondent Sta. Isabel is involved in illegal drugs,” ayon pa sa resolusyon ng DOJ.

Tinangay si Jee, kasama ang kanyang katulong na si Marisa D. Morquicho ng dalawang hindi pa nakikilalang lalaki mula sa kanilang bahay sa Pampanga noong Okt. 18, 2016.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.