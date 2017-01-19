Duterte maaari pa ring magdeklara ng Martial Law kahit walang basbas ng Kongreso at SC-SolGen

SINABI ni Solicitor General Jose Calida na maaari pa ring magdeklara si Pangulong Duterte ng Martial Law sakaling hindi ito suportahan ng Kongreso at ng Korte Suprema.

“Well as I said, there are certain conditions. If it is really necessary, the fate of our country hangs on the balance and nobody moves, under the Constitution, the President is the one who executes the law,” ayon kay Calida.

Ito’y matapos namang sisihin ni Communications Secretary Martin Andanar ang media sa maling pag-uulat kaugnay ng banta ni Duterte hinggil sa Martial Law.

“When there is really a clear and present danger to our country and nobody will help the President do his job as the father of the nation, then he will not allow his family so to speak, us Filipinos, to suffer because of — [how do you call this?] — the inability or unwillingness of certain functionaries to do what is right for the country,” ayon pa kay Calida.

Sa ilalim ng 1987 Konstitusyon, kinakailangang may basbas ng Kongreso o ng Kataastaasang Hukuman ang anumang plano ni Duterte na magpatupad ng Martial Law sa bansa.

“Just like what Cory did. They did what is outside of the Constitution when they toppled Marcos,” giit ni Calida.