Bato: Sumuko sa ‘Tokhang’ di pa ligtas‎

Nagbabala si National Police chief Dir. Gen. Ronald dela Rosa na di pa ligtas sa mga susunod na operasyon ng pulisya ang mga drug pusher at user na nagsisuko na sa Project “Tokhang.” “The voluntary surrender is not an assurance that they will not be subjected to drug law enforcement operation when they engage in the illegal drug activity after,” sabi ni dela Rosa sa isang kalatas. Ibinigay ni dela Rosa ang pahayag kaugnay ng pagpapalabas ng standard operating procedures (SOP) o mga alituntunin sa pagsuko ng drug suspects. ‎ Kasunod ng pag-isyu ng SOP, nagpalabas naman ang PNP ng bilang ng mga nagsisuko, nadakip, at napatay na drug suspects. ‎ Sa tala ng PNP Huwebes, sinasabing umabot na sa 1.029 milyon ang sumuko sa ilalim ng Project “Tokhang,” na bahagi ng mas malaking Oplan “Double Barrel.” Sa naturang bilang, 75,758 ang drug user at 953,909 ang drug user. Pumalo na sa 2,261 ang bilang ng drug suspects na napatay habang 46,126 ang naaresto. Tatlumpu’t limang pulis na ang nasawi sa mga operasyon kontra iligal na droga, at 80 pa ang nasugatan. Tatlo naman ang napatay na sundalo at walo ang nasugatan, dahil rin sa mga operasyon kontra iligal na droga.

