Aiza Seguerra binatikos si Sotto matapos kontrahin ang pamimigay ng condom sa paaralan INQUIRER.net

BINATIKOS ni National Youth Commission chair at singer-songwriter Aiza Seguerra ang kanyang dating kasamahan sa “Eat Bulaga” na si Sen. Vicente “Tito” Sotto III matapos kontrahin ang plano ng Department of Health’s (DOH) na mamigay ng condom sa mga paaralan.

Sa kanyang Facebook post, partikular na kinontra ni Seguerra ang pahayag ni Sotto hinggil sa konserbatibong pananaw ng Pilipinas, sa pagsasabing ito ang dahilan kaya tumataas ang mga kaso ng sexually transmitted diseases.

“Mabilis na pagtaas ng HIV/AIDS lalo na sa kabataan, laganap na teenage pregnancy at patuloy na pagtaas ng populasyon ang nagiging sanhi kung kaya’t marami sa ating mga kababayan ang naghihirap at hindi nakaka access ng dekalidad na serbisyo ng gobyerno. Hindi po ito haka-haka, Mr. Senator. These are facts. Based on science and research,” dagdag ni Seguerra.

Matatandaang nagbanta pa si Sotto na haharangin niya ang kumpirmasyon ni Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial sakaling ituloy ang pamamahagi ng condom sa mga paaaralan.

“Bilang gobyerno, responsibilidad natin na pangalagaan at protektahan ang ating constituents. Matagal ng ipinagpaliban ang pagpapatupad ng RH (reproductive health) dahil sa ‘beliefs’ ninyo and look where it has brought us… We have an epidemic here, A YOUTH EPIDEMIC. It is precisely because of this sentiment of a conservative culture kaya lalong pataas ng pataas ang HIV,” dagdag ni Seguerra.

