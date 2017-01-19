Pagbaha nakaamba muli sa mga probinsiya ng VisMin dahil sa malalakas na pag-ulan

NAGLABAS kaninang umaga ang state weather bureau ng heavy rainfall warning sa maraming probinsiya sa Mindanao.

Ganap na alas-11 ng umaga nang itaas ng Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) ang red rainfall warning sa Bohol, Siquijor, at Southern Leyte, kung saan inaasahan ang matitinding mga pagbaha sa mga mababang lugar at landslide naman sa mga bulubunduking lugar.

Itinaas din ang orange rainfall warning sa Bukidnon, Dinagat Island, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Davao del Sur at Sultan Kudarat.

“Flooding is threatening in low-lying areas and near river channels and landslides over mountainous areas,” sabi ng Pagasa.

Itinaas din ang yellow rainfall warning sa Agusan del Sur, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental, Davao City, Compostela Valley, Sarangani, North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Maguindanao, ZamboangaPeninsula, Basilan, Sulu, Lanao del Sur at Cotabato City.

“Moderate to occasionally heavy rains and thunderstorms which may trigger flashfloods and landslides will be experienced over the regions of Central Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula and the province of Southern Leyte,” sabi ng Pagasa.