Tumbok Karera Tips, January 19, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (2) Take The Crown; TUMBOK – (6) Humble Pie; LONGSHOT – (1) Venice

Race 2 : PATOK – (4) Smart Winner; TUMBOK – (5) Chevrome; LONGSHOT – (3) Burbank

Race 3 : PATOK – (3) Virgin Forest; TUMBOK – (2) Stone Rose; LONGSHOT – (4) Purging Line

Race 4 : PATOK – (3) Irish Toffee; TUMBOK – (1) Gates Of Money; LONGSHOT – (4) Corragioso

Race 5 : PATOK – (5) June Three; TUMBOK – (3) Tumultuous; LONGSHOT – (6) Rivers Of Gold

Race 6 : PATOK – (3) Spring Collection; TUMBOK – (5) Winning Move; LONGSHOT – (4) Glitter Face

Race 7 : PATOK – (6) Miss Fonteign; TUMBOK – (1) Kaluguran; LONGSHOT – (5) Magic In The Air / Warlock

