Ara nagselos daw nang sunduin ni Jomari si Jean sa taping ng Pinulot Ka Lang Sa Lupa By Ambet Nabus Bandera

MEANWHILE, inaayos na raw ang problema ni Ara Mina sa GMA 7 na naglitanya ng kanyang sama ng loob sa production ng Pinulot Ka Lang Sa Lupa through social media. Ito’y may kaugnayan sa diumano’y “disrespect” sa kanyang kakayahan at pagiging artista. May mahalagang papel si Ara sa PKLSL, siya ang makakalaban ng karakter ni Jean Garcia sa serye. Balitang hindi pa bumabalik uli para mag-taping si Ara, pero bukas na raw ito uli para sa usapang-work. Maugong din ang naging biruan na hindi raw kaya nagselos si Ara nang mabalitaan nitong dinalaw at sinundo sa taping ng dati niyang dyowa na si Jomari Yllana si Jean? Nauugnay kasi ang dalawa ngayon at tila may bahid ng katotohanan ang mga tsismis about them.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.