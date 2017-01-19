Hamon ng netizens kay Maxine Medina: Ipahiya si Gloria Diaz!

FORMER Miss Universe Gloria Diaz seems not convinced na magiging back-to-back win ng Pilipinas ang Miss Universe pageant na gaganapin sa ating bansa sa katapusan ng buwang ito.
Known far and wide as very frank, natanong si Ms. Gloria sa Governor’s Ball ng pageant sa SMX Convention Center kung ano ang chance ni Miss Universe Philippines Maxine Medina na maiuwi ang Miss Universe crown.
“No, but, I think she has a chance and chance is one in a million,” say ni Ms. Gloria.
Maxine should take it as a challenge. Rather than interpret it as a big letdown, she should prove to all and sundry that she is capable of standing above a tall order. One netizen even told Maxine na ipahiya niya si Gloria Diaz at patunayang kaya niya ng back-to-back win para sa bansa.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94