Hamon ng netizens kay Maxine Medina: Ipahiya si Gloria Diaz!

FORMER Miss Universe Gloria Diaz seems not convinced na magiging back-to-back win ng Pilipinas ang Miss Universe pageant na gaganapin sa ating bansa sa katapusan ng buwang ito.

Known far and wide as very frank, natanong si Ms. Gloria sa Governor’s Ball ng pageant sa SMX Convention Center kung ano ang chance ni Miss Universe Philippines Maxine Medina na maiuwi ang Miss Universe crown.

“No, but, I think she has a chance and chance is one in a million,” say ni Ms. Gloria.

Maxine should take it as a challenge. Rather than interpret it as a big letdown, she should prove to all and sundry that she is capable of standing above a tall order. One netizen even told Maxine na ipahiya niya si Gloria Diaz at patunayang kaya niya ng back-to-back win para sa bansa.