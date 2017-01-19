BFF ni Paolo sa ‘Die Beautiful’ certified Regal baby na By Jun Nardo Bandera

NAGBUNGA rin nang maganda ang pagsasakripisyo at paghihintay ni Christian Bables sa kanyang moment. Napawing lahat ang paghihirap niya nu’ng nagsisimula pa lang siya. Thanks to “Die Beautiful”. Siya ang naging hidden treasure ng 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival. Biggest winner siya bilang Best Supporting Actor. Mabubura na rin ang imahe niya bilang Pambansang Bes. Una siyang naging best friend ni Kiray Celis sa “I Love You To Death.” Subalit ang pagiging best friend niya kay Paolo Ballesteros sa “DB” ang siyang nagpakinang ng kanyang pangalan. “We believe in Christian’s talent. He’s not only good but a very, very good actor!” papuri ni Regal Films producer na si Roselle Monteverde. Kahapon nga ay certified Millenial Regal Baby na si Christian. Pumirma siya ng exclusive contract sa Regal Entertainment apat na movies ang gagawin niya. After the award-winning director Jun Lana na nagdirek kay Christian sa naging top grosser entry sa MMFF 2016, si Chito Roño naman ang hahawak sa aktor sa una niyang Regal movie. Siguradong ngayon pa lang ay marami na ang gustong makapanood sa launching film ni Christian sa Regal.

