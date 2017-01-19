LJ ayaw magpakasal kay Paolo: May inaayos pa! By Jun Nardo Bandera

HINDI ipinagkakait ni LJ Reyes ang anak na si Aki sa ama ng bata na si Paulo Avelino. Libre naman niyang makita at makuha ang bata. ‘Yun nga lang, “Busy siya eh,” ayon kay LJ nang makausap namin sa grand presscon ng GMA afternoon series na Pinulot Ka Lang Sa Lupa. Nitong nakaraang holidays, kasama ni LJ at anak ang boyfriend na si Paolo Contis nang bisitahin ang ina sa New York City. Pumunta rin sila sa Los Angeles upang sulitin ang bakasyon. So daddy, daddy na ni Aki si Paolo? “Wala, walang ganoon. Alam naman ni Aki ‘yung sa amin ni Paolo,” sambit ng aktres. Wala pa naman daw silang planong pakasal ni Paolo. Maayos naman ang relasyon at pagdating sa kasal, may mga ilang bagay pa raw silang inaayos. Ngayon lang uli gumawa ng daily series si LJ at si Julie Anne San Jose naman this time ang pahihirapan niya!

