I’m here to win, kung kailangan po ng translator kukuhaha ako!- Maxine By Jun Nardo Bandera

KUMUHA ng translator ayon kay Liza Dino, habang kumuha naman ng interpreter ang latest advice kay Maxine Medina ni Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz ayon sa report sa social media. Si Maxine ang bet natin ngayong Miss Universe 2016. Pawang hosannas ang nababasa naming deskripsyon sa kanya. Natural, love your own kaya pawang positibo ang lumalabas kay Maxine na salita. Ang ipinagtataka namin, bakit may advice sa kanya na kumuha ng translator/interpreter? Unang impresyon pag ganyan ang payo sa isang kandidata, mahina ang kukote. Pero hindi naman siya mapipiling bet sa Miss U kung hindi siya intelligent, huh! Sagot naman ni Maxine sa payo sa kanya na lumabas sa Twitter ng ABS-CBN, “I’m here to win. Kung kailangan ko ng translator, kukuha ako.” Of course, kung minsan, nasu-sway ang judges sa mga sagot ng interpreters sa kandidatang hindi fluent sa English. Kadalasang nangyayari ‘yan sa mga kandidata mula sa Latin-American countries. Sana ay pinayuhan na lang ng pasikreto si Maxine kung talagang nagmamalasakit ang mga ito kesa ipangalandakan na ito sa interviews na lumalabas tuloy sa social media, huh! Siguradong hindi ito makakatulong sa bet ng Pilipinas para makuha ang inaasam-asama nating back-to-back win sa Miss Universe. Anyway, mula sa Cebu City kahapon kung saan rumampa nang naka-swimsuit, sa Baguio City naman dumayo ang kandidata ng Miss Universe para sa Rise Against Hunger Event.

