Anak ni Aubrey binata na, gusto ring mag-artista

PROUD na ipinakilala ng dating sexy star na si Aubrey Miles sa madlang pipol ang kanyang binatilyong anak na si John Maurie Obligacion. Ito ang anak nila ng kanyang ex-boyfriend na si JP Obligacion na itinago niya sa publiko noong kasagsagan ng kanyang career.

Umapir kahapon ang bagets sa morning show ng ABS-CBN na Magandang Buhay para sorpresahin ang kanyang Mommy Aubrey at tatay-tatayang si Troy Montero. Ani Maurie, nagpapasalamat siya na nagkaroon siya ng inang tulad ni Aubrey.

“Well, (she’s) strict in school. Really, really friendly. Good mother, really, really a good mother. Always there in everything I do,” sey ng bagets. Hirit pa niya, “I’m really proud of her. She’s like an idol to me.”

Nagpasalamat din ang binata kay Troy na tumayong tatay niya sa loob ng maraming taon, “He knows how to take care of me, always there for me, supportive. Of course, I have my real dad but he treats me really well. He’s like a real dad to us. We are really close.”

Sumasailalim na sa mga acting workshop si Maurie dahil may plano na rin itong pasukin ang showbiz.