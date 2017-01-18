1M sumuko, higit 2,000 patay sa ‘Tokhang’ INQUIRER.net

UMABOT na sa mahigit anim na milyong bahay ang kinatok ng Philippine National Police (PNP), samantalang mahigit isang milyong user at pusher ang sumuko sa “Oplan Tokhang” sa nakalipas na anim na buwan. Ayon sa isang mataas na opisyal ng PNP, umabot naman sa mahigit 2,000 ang napapatay sa mga operasyon.

Sinabi naman ni PNP spokesperson Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos, nakaaresto na rin ang mga pulis ng mahigit 45,000 suspek sa ilalim ng “Operation Double Barrel.”

Aabot naman sa 195 pulis ang nagpositibo sa iligal na droga at sumasailalim ngayon sa summary dismissal proceedings.

Nasa 30 “ninja cops” o mga pulis na nagbebenta muli ng mga nakumpiskang droga ang sinibak, samantalang 35 iba pa, pawang taga-Negros, ang kinasuhan.

