Jeep nabangin; 28 sugatan

Dalawampu’t walo katao ang sugatan nang mahulog sa bangin ang isang jeep na sinakyan ng mga nakipaglibing, sa Itogon, Benguet, Martes ng hapon.Sa kabuuang bilang ng mga sugatan, 14 ang naka-confine sa ospital para obserbahan, ayon sa ulat ng Cordillera regional police. Ang 14 ay kinabibilangan ng tatlong batang may edad 4, 13, at 15, at dalawang matandang may edad 61 at 64. Nakaratay sila sa iba-ibang ospital sa Baguio City, habang ang iba pang sugata’y pinayagang makauwi matapos malapatan ng lunas. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-3:20 sa bahagi ng municipal road na sakop ng Midas, Brgy. Ucab. Minamaneho ni Willy Mabitasan ang jeep, na may mga sakay na galing sa isang libing sa Batuang, Brgy. Virac, nang mahulog ang sasakyan sa bangin na may lalim na 25 metro, ayon sa pulisya. Nagtulong-tulong ang mga rescue team mula Itogon at Baguio City para masagip ang mga sakay ng jeep. Lumabas sa inisyal na imbestigasyon na habang binabagtas ang bulubunduking lugar ay nagloko ang preno ng jeep, kaya ito umatras at nahulog sa bangin.

