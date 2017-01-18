Miss Universe candidates nagkaisa para sa “I Rise Against Hunger” By DJan Magbanua Bandera

HALOS kalahati sa mga kandidata para sa darating na Miss Universe ang nagsama-sama para mapuno ang 100 boxes of healthy food na ibibigay sa mga malnourised pregnant women sa Pampanga. Binigyan ng temang “I Rise Against Hunger”, tumulong ang mga Miss Universe candidates sa food packing kasama ang ilang piling volunteers. Nakasama sa event na ito si Miss Philippines Maxine Medina at mahigit 50 iba pang kandidata. Sa kada box na mapupuno nila ng mga naempakeng pagkain ay ipatutunog ang gong; ang bawat grupo ay kailangang makapuno ng 10 kahon. Naging masaya lalo ang event nang haranahin ang mga kandidata ni Gerald Santos. Nagbigay pa ng dance number si Health Assistant Secretary Eric Tayag, na sinamahan naman ng mga beauty queens sa stage. Nakita rin si Karylle na isa sa mga volunteers para sa food packing. Isang malakas na gong ang pinatunog, senyales nang pagkakapuno ng 100 boxes. Bilang pagtatapos sama-sama ang mga kandidata na kumanta ng Heal The World bilang pagkakaisa.

