Media pumalag sa akusasyon ng Palasyo matapos sisihin sa isyu ng Martial Law

PUMALAG ang mga miyembro ng media sa alegasyon ni Communications Secretary Martin Andanar na mali ang iniulat ng mga mamamahayag matapos ang banta ni Pangulong Duterte na magdedeklara ng Martial Law.

“We take exception to the statement of Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar accusing the media of misreporting President Rodrigo Duterte’s statement about Martial Law,” sabi ng Malacanang Press Corps (MPC) sa isang pahayag.

Ang MPC ang opisyal na organisasyon na nakatalaga sa Malacanang.

“A review of the President’s speech last Saturday in Davao City would reveal that the media merely paraphrased or translated some of his remarks,” ayon pa sa MPC.

Partikular na binanggit ng MPC ang nilalaman ng talumpati ni Duterte kung saan niya binanggit ang pagdedeklara ng Martial Law.

“’You know I have to protect the Filipino people. It’s my duty. I tell you now, if I have to declare Martial Law, I will declare it. Not about invasion, insurrection, not about danger. I will declare Martial Law to preserve my nation, period,’” ayon pa sa pahayag ng MPC kung saan binanggit ang naging talumpati ni Duterte.

“‘Wala akong pakialam diyan sa Supreme Court or — because the thing, the right to preserve one’s life and my nation, my country transcends everything else even the limitation. Kung gusto ko at it will deteriorate into something really virulent, I will declare Martial Law if I wanted to. Walang makapigil sa akin.'”

“‘They say, ‘Why are you declaring Martial Law?’ ‘Because I have to preserve the Filipino people and the youth of this land.’ That’s why I said, ‘Do not go into that thing because I will kill you.’ That’s what I said in Davao, eh di namatay na talaga. Anak ka ng…Sinabi ko sa’yo, do not tinker with this, it’s a very dangerous thing,'” ayon pa sa pahayag ng MPC, na ang binabanggit ay ang eksaktong sinabi ni Duterte.

Ito’y sa harap naman ng ilang beses nang paninisi ng Malacanang sa media sa tuwing nababatikos si Duterte sa mga pahayag nito.

” The media has no obligation to please or satisfy its sources because its loyalty is to the citizens, those who will be affected by the actions of people who are far more powerful than them,” giit pa ng MPC.

Hinimok din ng MPC si Andanar at kanyang mga opisyal na basahin ang mga balitang lumalabas, hindi lamang ang mga pamagat.

“We are disturbed and appalled by the propensity of the officials of this administration to blame the media whenever the inflammatory statements of the president stir controversy or draw flak,” ayon pa sa MPC. “This trend should stop as it would not contribute to the elevation of the level of public discourse.”

Sinabi pa ni MPC na umaasa ito na ang pahayag ni Andanar ay hindi lamang para siraan o maliitin ang media.

“We hope that such behavior is not an attempt to discredit or undermine the media, which plays a crucial role in keeping our democracy healthy and checking those in power, and supplant them with information sources that would push for an agenda that is less than noble than the truth,” ayon pa sa MPC.