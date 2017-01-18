Duterte nagpasalamat sa pagbisita ni Pope Francis sa PH noong 2015

SINULATAN ni Pangulong Duterte si Pope Francis kung saan pinasalamatan niya ang Papa sa kanyang pagbisita sa bansa noong Enero, 2015.
“Your Holines, With profound respect, I have the honoer to extend my own and my people’s warmest greetings to Your Holiness,” sabi ni Duterte sa kanyang sulaty kay Pope Francis.
Matatandaang minura ni Duterte s Pope Francis dahil sa trapik na idinulot ng kanyang pagbisita.
“Our countrymen remember Your Holiness’ apostolic visit in 2015 with deep appreciation, knowing that it was made with the most sincere regard for the welfare of the Church’s flock. The Philippines values its special relations with the Holy See and regards with gratitude Your Holiness’ gracious stewardship of the Catholic faith,” ayon pa kay Duterte,” sabi pa ni Duterte sa kanyang sulat.
Umani ng mga batikos ang nangyaring pagmumura ni Duterte.
“Please accept, Your Holiness, the assurance of my hihest esteem and respect,” dagdag pa ni Duterte.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94