‘Win-win solution’ sa isyu ng kontraktwalisasyon napagkasunduan ni Duterte at mga negosyante

SINABI ng Palasyo na napagkasunduan ang “win-win solution” kaugnay ng isyu ng kontraktuwalisasyon sa bansa matapos imbitahan ni Pangulong Duterte ang mga malalaking negosyante sa Malacanang kagabi.

Sa isang press conference, idinagdag ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na partikular na kinausap ni Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III ang mga negosyate na dumalo sa dinner kasama si Duterte at dinaluhan din ni dating pangulo at ngayon ay Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

“Yes, because apparently they are engaged in conversation with the DOLE Sec. Bello. And they’re try — they are working out a win-win situation. In the words of (Finance)Secretary (Carlos) Dominguez, that they are trying to work out a win-win situation,” ayon pa kay Abella.

Matatandaang ipinangako ni Duterte noong kampanya na wawakasan na ang kontraktwalisasyon sa bansa sakaling manalo bilang pangulo.

“In other words, they are engaged in working out a situation which will be beneficial for both employees and both for—and for the employers,” sabi pa ni Abella.

Sinabi pa ng Palasyo na umabot ng tatlong oras ang pulong ni Duterte sa mga malalaking negosyante.