Panalo sa Lotto papatawan na ng buwis By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Papatawan na rin ng buwis ng gobyerno ang mga premyo ng lotto at iba pang laro ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. Kahapon, sinimulan ng talakayin ng House committee on ways and means ang House bill 4774 na inendorso ng Department of Finance. Ang panukala ay akda ng chairman ng komite na si Quirino Dakila Cua. Ayon sa panukala, aalisin na ang tax exemption ng mga premyo sa mga number games ng PCSO. Papatawan ito ng 20 porsyentong buwis. Hindi naman kakaltasan ng buwis ang premyo kung ito ay nagkakahalaga ng P10,000 pababa. Ang minimum na jackpot prize ng Lotto ay P3 milyon. Umaabot naman ng daang libo ang premyo ng mga nakakuha ng limang numero. Naghahanap ang gobyerno ng mapagkukuhanan ng pondo para may magastos sa mga proyekto ng Duterte government at mapababa ang binabayarang personal income tax. “Tunay na pagbabago or real positive change is the promise and commitment of President Duterte to the Filipino people,” saad ng explanatory note ng panukala. Target din ng gobyerno na ibaba ang poverty incident sa 14 porsyento dual sa 21.6 porsyento.

