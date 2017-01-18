Bangka lumubog: 1 bata lunod, kapatid nawawala By John Roson Bandera

Nalunod ang isang batang babae habang nawawala ang kanyang kapatid matapos lumubog ang sinakyan nilang bangka sa ilog sa Lamut, Ifugao, Martes ng hapon. Nalunod si Micha Bermudez, 2, habang nawala pa ang kuya niyang si John Mark, 5, ayon sa ulat ng Cordillera regional police. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-5, habang binabagtas ng magkapatid, kanilang ina, at tiyahin ang ilog na nasa Sitio Compra, Brgy. Pugol, lulan ng bangka. Pauwi ang magkakaanak sa Diadi, Nueva Vizcaya, nang bigla na lang umano pasukin ng tubig ang bangka, hanggang sa ito’y lumubog. Nahila pa ng inang si Jennelyn Marzan at hipag niyang si Vinelyn Dawing ang batang si Micha patungo sa pampang at sinubukan itong i-revive, ngunit di na ito nagkamalay, ayon sa ulat. Dinala rin si Micha sa Municipal Health Office, pero idineklarang patay ng doktor, habang si John Mark ay patuloy pang pinaghahanap ng mga rescuer.

