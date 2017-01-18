Bawas buwis sa empleyado umusad na By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Sinimulan na ng House committee on ways and means ang panukala na babaan ang buwis na ikinakaltas sa sahod ng mga empleyado.

Umaasa ang administrasyon na agad na maaaprubahan ang House bill 4774 upang maipatupad ito sa ikalawang bahagi ng 2017.

Sa ilalim ng panukala, ang mga sumasahod ng hanggang P250,000 kada taon ay hindi na sisingilin ng income tax. Sa kasalukuyan ang exempted sa income tax ay ang mga minimum wage earners.

Papatawan naman ng buwis ang lagpas sa P250,000 subalit hindi lagpas sa P400,000 ang kinikita. Dalawampung porsyento ang ipapataw sa halaga na lagpas sa P250,000.

Kung mahigit naman sa P400,000 pero hindi lalagpas sa P800,000 ang buwis ay P30,000 at 25 porsyento ng halagang lagpas sa P400,000.

Kung mahigit sa P800,000 hanggang P2 milyon, ang buwis ay P130,000 at 30 porsyento ng halagang lumagpas sa P800,000.

Ang kumikita ng mahigit P2 milyon hanggang P5 milyon at papatawan ng P490,000 at 32 porsyento ng lagpas sa P2 milyon.

Kung mahigit naman sa P5 milyon ang buwis ay P1.45 milyon at 35 porsyento ng halaga na lagpas sa P5 milyon.

Ang nabanggit na tax schedule ay planong ipatupad sa kalahati ng 2017, 2018 at 2019.

Plano ng Department of Finance na muling ibaba ng limang porsyento ang buwis sa income tax sa 2020.

Sa kasalukuyan ang isang Clerk IV na sumasahod ng P184,416 kada taon at tumatanggap ng P40,736 na bonus at iba pang benepisyo ay nagbabayad ng P7,282 buwis. Sa ilalim ng panukala wala na siyang babayarang buwis.

Ang isang call center agent na kumikita ng P273,000 kada taon ay nagbabayad ng P21,867 buwis pero sa bagong sistema siya ay tax exempted na.

Dahil dito mawawala sa gobyerno ang P136.9 bilyon kita kaya plano nilang itaas ang iba pang buwis gaya ng excise tax sa produktong petrolyo.

Sa gagawing ito, kikita ang gobyerno ng P180 bilyon.

Sa ilalim ng panukala, papatawan ng P3 kada litro ang buwis sa diesel simula sa Hulyo. Sa 2018 ay itataas ito sa P5 kada litro, P6 sa 2019 at P6.24 sa 2020.

Ang gasolina naman ay kasalukuyang pinapatawan ng P4.35 kada litrong buwis. Gagawin itong P7 sa Hulyo, P9 sa 2018, P10 sa 2019 ay P10.40 sa 2020.

