Vin Abrenica kay Aljur: Mas gwapo siya pero…

AMINADO naman si Vin Abrenica na mas guwapo sa kanya ang kanyang kuya Aljur.
Pero naniniwala rin ang hunk actor na may kaya siyang gawin na hindi keri ng kuya niya.
“Mas adventurous din po siguro ako,” hirit pa ni Vin na very soon ay mapapanood na sa kanyang launching film na “Moonlight Over Baler”.
Produkto ng artista search sa TV5 si Vin kung saan siya nagsimula, “Pero sa ABS-CBN po ako nagkaroon ng pakpak at natutong lumipad,” makahulugang sagot nito nang matanong kung ano ang reaksiyon niya sa mga nagsasabing mas nakilala siya simula nang maging Kapamilya star siya.
Mas naungusan pa niya ang kapatid na noon pa natsitsismis na lilipat ng Dos, “Happy po siyempre. I may not get the leading role that I always dreamt of, pero masaya po ako na meaty roles and good exposures ang nakukuha ko. I can also dance, sing and do a lot of things na akala ko ay never kong magagawa,” kuwento pa ni Vin.
Sa “Moonlight Over Baler” ay dual role ang ginampanan ni Vin at makakasama niya rito ang ex-girlfriend niyang si Sophie Albert with Ms. Elizabeth Oropesa.
“This is so far my most challenging role to date and I believe naman po that I was able to deliver,” sey pa ng binata.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94