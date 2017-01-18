Vin Abrenica kay Aljur: Mas gwapo siya pero…

AMINADO naman si Vin Abrenica na mas guwapo sa kanya ang kanyang kuya Aljur.

Pero naniniwala rin ang hunk actor na may kaya siyang gawin na hindi keri ng kuya niya.

“Mas adventurous din po siguro ako,” hirit pa ni Vin na very soon ay mapapanood na sa kanyang launching film na “Moonlight Over Baler”.

Produkto ng artista search sa TV5 si Vin kung saan siya nagsimula, “Pero sa ABS-CBN po ako nagkaroon ng pakpak at natutong lumipad,” makahulugang sagot nito nang matanong kung ano ang reaksiyon niya sa mga nagsasabing mas nakilala siya simula nang maging Kapamilya star siya.

Mas naungusan pa niya ang kapatid na noon pa natsitsismis na lilipat ng Dos, “Happy po siyempre. I may not get the leading role that I always dreamt of, pero masaya po ako na meaty roles and good exposures ang nakukuha ko. I can also dance, sing and do a lot of things na akala ko ay never kong magagawa,” kuwento pa ni Vin.

Sa “Moonlight Over Baler” ay dual role ang ginampanan ni Vin at makakasama niya rito ang ex-girlfriend niyang si Sophie Albert with Ms. Elizabeth Oropesa.

“This is so far my most challenging role to date and I believe naman po that I was able to deliver,” sey pa ng binata.