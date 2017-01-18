Bianca inaway ng netizens nang dahil lang sa make-up

STARLET Bianca Umali posted her opinion on girls wearing make-up and this miffed some of her fans as reported by one blogger.

“Girls!! Just wanted to share something with all of you. This is not to judge anyone….I noticed how make up seem so important nowadays. I honestly expect make up to be used occasionally.

“Not every single day. I have observed how a lot of females cannot leave their homes without putting anything on their faces. Well, yes, we all know what make up can do. And yes, make up is AMAZING.

But what I’m sad about is that most of the girls I have observed are more confident about themselves WITH make up on than having LESS or NONE.

“Here’s the thing we should ALWAYS remember. Papa (God) made each of us unique. Not only on the outside but also on the inside. We are all wonderful in our own way. So why not flaunt that beautiful face of yours without covering anything and leaving it how it really is? What’s the secret to being beautiful? S.M.I.L.E #NoFilter.”

That was her caption on her Instagram photo wherein she was not wearing make-up pero ang ganda-ganda pa rin niya. But some fans were violent in her reactions.

“Nasasabi mo lang yan kase artista ka. Alaga ang skin mo. Ni indi ka naaarawan palagi. Pero nung nbasa ko to my gosh. Wag nalang kse mayabang! kung artista lang din kmi like you hindi na din namin need mag makeup” said one basher.

“Okay na sana ung message kaso hipokrita ka eh. Kitang-kita ko ung brow product, mascara at lip and cheek stain mo gurl. Next taym ha…next taym,” noticed one fan.

“Confident without makeup pala bes ah! Pag ikaw nakita naming may makeup sa TV, magazine, billboards, etc dare ka din naming wag ka ng magartista!” hamon kay Bianca ng isang basher.

“Girl, don’t do this. You have offended those ‘most of the women’ you are talking about. Stop criticizing women who uses makeup. Let them use it if they want to,” said one guy.

Tama naman si Bianca. She was confidently beautiful without make-up. Inggit lang at hurt so much ang tinamaan sa kanyang post. Sila ‘yung mga babaeng nabubuhay sa artificial na pampaganda!!!