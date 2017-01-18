Gretchen agaw-eksena sa Miss U Governor’s Ball; tinalbugan daw ang ilang kandidata

NAGMISTULANG videographer si Gretchen Barretto noong Governor’s Ball for the Miss Universe candidates.
Walang keber si La Greta sa kakukuha ng video ng mga amiga niyang belong sa crème dela crème ng society. Picture kung picture siya with the Miss U candidates.
In one video she posted on Instagram, she panned her camera on Ms. India and Ms. Myanmar and Ms. Thailand candidates.
She also posted a video of former Miss Universe Gloria Diaz and Margie Moran Floreindo na in fairness ay ang gaganda pa rin at wala pa ring kupas.
We just noticed that Gretchen is still beautiful. Actually, she is a ravishing beauty. Parang talo pa niya ang ilang Miss Universe candidates sa kanyang beauty considering her age. Ang ganda-ganda pa rin niya and she is the personification of an ethereally beautiful woman.
