Hubad na katawan ni Addy Raj mabenta sa mga beki By Jun Nardo Bandera

PINAKAKATAKAM-TAKAM ang katawan ng Indian na si Addy Raj nang mapanood namin ang pool scene ng Kapuso series na Meant To Be Last Monday evening. Hubad din ang pang-itaas na kasuotan ng co-actors niyang sina Ken Chan, Jak Roberto at Ivan Dorschner, pero mas pulido ang mga pandesal niya’t porma ng katawan. Makatulo-laway rin ang porma ng katawan ng tatlo. Mas lamang nga lang talaga si Addy sa kanila!

Of course, hindi lang naman ang katawan ang malaking atraksyon sa MTB. Mula nang magsimula ito, nangibabaw na ito sa ratings na inilampaso pa ang kalaban na series ng sikat na loveteam! Gabi-gabi rin itong trending sa Twitter. Next month, lalong lalakas ang primetime block ng GMA dahil ipapasok na rin sa primetime slot ang Destined To be Yours nina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza. Panay-panay na ang taping ng AlDub para umabot ito sa target airing ngayong Valentine month.

