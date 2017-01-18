Ara di sumipot sa presscon ng Pinulot Ka Lang Sa Lupa; problema sa GMA inaayos pa

APIR ang face ni Ara Mina sa TV plug at tarpaulins ng bagong GMA Afternoon Prime na Pinulot Ka Lang Sa Lupa. Pero wa siya apir sa grand presscon ng programa last Monday evening sa Kapuso Network!

Hindi nagsalita si Ara sa dahilan ng pagkawala niya sa series. Tanging sa social media account lang niya inihayag ang sama ng loob. Sa off the record na sagot ng isa sa kasama sa series, umayaw ang aktres dahil lagi raw nakakansela ang schedule ng kanyang taping.

Ang isa sa lead stars na si LJ Reyes, walang kamuwang-muwang na may isyu pa lang ganoon kay Ara na gumaganap na mother niya sa kuwento. Nanggaling kasi siya sa New York City nu’ng holidays at pagbalik niya, may controversy na pala na sangkot si Ara.

Tinanong namin ang Vice President for Drama na si Redgie Acuna Magno tungkol sa isyu. Atubili mang sumagot, nagbigay rin siya ng maiksing paliwanag, “Hindi pa tapos ‘yung usapan, so ‘yun, tinatapos lang ‘yung usapan,” sagot ni Tita Redgie.

Sinegundahan naman ito ng sagot ni Lilybeth G. Rasonable, Senior Vice President for Entertainment, “Let’s wait na lang for it to be resolved. So we will try to resolve it.”

TV adaptation ng Regal movie na “Pinulot Ka Lang Sa Lupa” ang series na pinagbidahan noon nina Lorna Tolentino at Maricel Soriano. Last quarter ng 2016 sinimulan ang taping at si Gina Alajar ang director. Tinanong namin siya kung bakit natagalan umere ito.

“Pinaganda kasi namin!” sagot ni direk Gina.

Kailangan pa bang pagandahin eh magaling siyang direktora? “Siyempre naman. Di ba, you’re only good as your last project,” rason niya.

Ano ang bago sa obra niya ngayon? “What’s new? Magagaling ang mga artista namin, di ba? Meron silang binibigay na tensyon sa audience. Meron silang binibigay na pakiramdam sa audience na you would watch them everyday. Kasi gusto mong hintayin kung ano ang mangyayari sa kanila.

“And they’re also beautiful, the women, in this show, are also beautiful. The men in this show are also gorgeously handsome!” papuri ni direk Gina.

Sa Jan. 30 ang simula ng PKLSL at bukod kay LJ, bida rin sa cast sina Julie Anne San Jose, Jean Garcia, Benjamin Alves, Martin del Rosario, Geleen Eugenio at Lharby Policarpio.