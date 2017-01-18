Encantadia extended; Alfred Vargas balik-GMA Bandera

ANSWERED prayer na nga talaga dahil kumpirmado na ang extension ng Encantadia. Ibig sabihin mas marami pang aabangan sa iconic at top-rating na GMA telefantasya. At isa na nga rito ay ang pagbabalik ng mahusay na aktor na si Alfred Vargas sa telebisyon. Gagampanan niya ang papel ni Amarro, ang ama ni Aquil (Rocco Nacino). Kaya naman si Rocco, sinabi na sa lahat na “Lagot kayo sa daddy ko!” dahil dumating na ang kanyang ama. Pero siya kaya ay kalaban o kakampi? Samantala, napakarami pang magaganap na pasabog sa pagpapatuloy ng Encantadia sa GMA Telebabad after 24 Oras. Kung bitin na bitin pa kayo sa gabi-gabing aksyon, drama at magic ng Encantadia, tutukan ang pagpapatuloy ng kuwento ng mga engkantada at ng kanilang mga kontrabida gabi-gabi sa primetime. Isa na rito ang bagong set ng serye, mas pinagandang effects at iba pang kaabang-abang na revelations sa buhay ng apat na Sang’gre na ginagampanan nina Glaiza de Castro bilang Pirena, Kylie Padilla as Amihan, Sanya Lopez as Danaya at Gabbi Garcia bilang Alena!

