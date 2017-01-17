Kamara hindi sasaklolo sa wanted na solon By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Hindi bibigyan ng proteksyon ng Kamara de Representantes si 1-Pacman Rep. Mikee Romero na wanted sa kasong qualified theft.

Kasabay nito ay pinayuhan ni House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez si Romero na makipagbati sa kanyang ama na si Reghis Romero, na siyang nasa likod ng kinakaharap nitong kaso.

“Hindi [puwede ang protective custody]. Susundin natin ang batas, mahirap namang po-protektahan ang ating kasama kahit na sinasabi ng batas na may warrant of arrest,” ani Alvarez sa isang press briefing.

Sinabi ni Alvarez na hindi pa nakikipag-ugnayan sa kanya si Romero.

“Unang-una dapat siguro mag-ayos [na] silang mag-ama,” ani Alvarez. “Alam mo baka naman family problems, puwede nang ayusin iyan.”

Ayon kay Alvarez wala ring magagawa ang Kamara upang mahuli si Romero dahil ang otoridad umano ang dapat na humanap sa kongresista.

“Hindi ko alam paano ako tutulong diyan, unang-una hindi natin alam kung nasaan siya, siguro makakatulong diyan iyung arresting officers na naatasan na mag-serve ng warrant. Kagaya tayo, nagpatulong rin tayo sa PNP (Philippine National Police) noong nag-issue tayo ng warrant kay (Ronnie) Dayan hindi ba? Hindi natin kaya kung House of Representatives lang, paano natin hahanapin iyun,” dagdag pa ng lider ng Kamara.

Nagpalabas ng warrant of arrest ang Manila Regional Trial Court laban kay Romero at mga kapwa akusado niya na sina Edwin Jeremillo at Felicia Aquino kaugnay ng pagkuha umano ng pera sa Harbour Centre Port Terminal, Inc.

