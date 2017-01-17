Donna Villa pumanaw na sa sakit na cancer Bandera

PUMANAW na ang asawa ng award-winning director at Komiks King Carlo J. Caparas na si Donna Villa dahil sa cancer. Dating aktres si Donna Villa, ngunit mas nakilala siya sa mundo ng showbiz nang pasukin niya at ni direk Carlo ang pagpo-produce ng pelikula sa pamamagitan ng kanilang Golden Lions Films. Ayon sa ulat, sumakabilang-buhay ang actress-producer kanina matapos ma-confine sa UST Hospital. Siya ay 57 years old. Habang sinusulat ang balitang ito ay wala pang inilalabas na ibang detalye ang pamilya ng producer tungkol sa kanyang pagkamatay. Sa social media, nagsimula nang makiramay ang mga kaibigan at kakilala ng mag-asawa na talagang ikina-shock ang malungkot na balita. Nabatid na noong Jan. 10 pa isinugod sa ospital si Donna Villa dahil sa kanyang karamdaman. Nagluluksa ngayon ang kanyang mister na si direk Carlo at ang mga anak na sina CJ at Peach Caparas. Maraming blockbuster movies ang Golden Lions Films nina direk Carlo at Donna, ngunit mas nakilala sila ng publiko dahil sa kanyang mga massacre movies noong dekada 90, kabilang na riyan ang “The Vizconde Massacre: God Help Us” (1993) at “The Myrna Diones Story (Lord, Have Mercy)” (1993) na parehong pinagbidahan ni Kris Aquino, “The Untold Story: Vizconde Massacre II: May The Lord Be With Us” (1994), “Lipa Massacre: Lord, Deliver Us From Evil” (1994), “Antipolo Massacre (Jesus Save Us!)” (1994), “The Lilian Velez Story: Till Death Do Us Part” (1995) ni Sharon Cuneta, at “Annabelle Huggins Story-Ruben Ableza Tragedy” (1995).

