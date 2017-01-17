Trillanes at Zubiri muntik nang magsuntukan

MUNTIK nang magsuntukan sina Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV at Sen. Jose Miguel Zubiri matapos magkainitan kaugnay ng alegasyon ng “whitewash” sa imbestigasyon ng Senado hinggil sa P50 milyong suhol sa Bureau of immigration (BI).

Nagpalitan ng maaanghang na salita sina Trillanes at Zubiri sa harap ng akusasyon ng una sa media na plano nina Zubiri at Sen. Richard Gordon na lutuin ang imbestigasyon.

Umalma si Zubiri sa akusasyon ni Trillanes na hindi pa siya naaakusahan ng “whitewash” sa siyam na taon niya sa Kamara at apat na taon sa Senado.

“I take offense on that Mr. President and I don’t know what should be done—whether it should be taken up by the ethics committee or the gentleman involved to this representation,” said sabi ni Zubiri bilang tugon sa alegasyon ni Trillanes. “There’s no such whitewash, there’s no such plan.”

Nanindigan naman si Trillanes sa kanyang akusasyon.

“And I’d like to take, on the other hand, on his statement that he has never been accused of any impropriety because as we recall, especially the Senate President, back in 2007, he, in fact resigned from the Senate because he was proven to have cheated during the 2007 elections,” sabi ni Trillanes.

Naawat lang ang dalawa ng mga kapwa senador nang magsusuguran na. Nagkasagutan din sina Sen. Franklin Drilon at Gordon hinggil sa kontrobersiyal na panunuhol sa BI.