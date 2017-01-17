Northern Mindanao binaha: 4 patay

Di bababa sa apat katao ang nasawi, 30 ang nasugatan, at isa ang nawawala pa dahil sa matinding pagbaha na dinulot ng tuluy-tuloy na ulan sa maraming bahagi ng Northern Mindanao, ayon sa mga awtoridad kahapon. Pinakamatinding tinamaan ng baha ang Cagayan de Oro City, na sinalanta ng bagyong “Sendong” noong huling bahagi ng 2011, sabi ni Ricardo Jalad, executive director ng National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. Sa lungsod lamang, di bababa sa 4,879 katao ang naapektuhan at 3,911 pa ang nagsilikas, ani Jalad. Ang pagbaha ay bunsod ng tuluy-tuloy na pag-ulan at pinalala pa ng problema sa mga daluyan ng tubig, aniya. Nagdeklara ang mga awtoridad ng lungsod ng state of calamity, habang may mga pagbaha ring naitala sa Iligan City, Misamis Oriental, at Lanao del Norte, sabi ni Supt. Surki Sereñas, tagapagsalita ng Northern Mindanao regional police. Mga “flood-related” na insidente ang sanhi ng pagkasawi ng apat katao, Sereñas said. Nagpakalat ng mahigit 1,200 pulis, 31 patrol car, at apat na 6×6 truck Lunes ng gabi sa kasagsagan ng baha, sabi ni Chief Supt. Agripino Javier, direktor ng Northern Mindanao regional police. Ikinalat ang mga alagad ng batas para sunduin ang mga residenteng na-strand sa mga paaralan, opisina, at mga sasakyang nalubog sa mga binahang highway, aniya. “I was not really expecting that kind of flood but I take pride in my men for mounting the best effort during the crisis,” sabi ni Javier sa isang kalatas. Muling naghanda ng mahigit 1,000 pulis para sa posibleng deployment kung sakaling lumakas uli ang ulan, ani Sereñas. Kahapon ng hapon ay makulimlim uli sa Cagayan de Oro, bagamat wala pang ulan mula umaga, aniya. (John Roson) – end –

