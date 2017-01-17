Miss Universe swimsuit presentation inilipat sa indoors dahil sa sama ng panahon Inquirer

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—DAHIL sa madilim na kalangitan at pabugsu-bugsong ulan, nagdesisyon ang pamunuan ng Miss Universe na gawin na lamang indoors ang swimwear presentation. Sinabi ni Ren Orao, marketing executive ng JPark Island Resort and Waterpark Cebu na mula sa orihinal na Abalone garden, inilipat nila sa Triton Ballroom ang swimsuit presentation para magkasya ang 600 na tao. Itinakda ang swimwear presentation ganap na alas-11 ng umaga kahapon. Nauna nang naglagay ng dalawang entablado sa Abalone Garden na magsisilbi sanang runway para sa 87 kandidato. Nagsimula ang pag-ulan sa Cebu noon pang Lunes, dahilan para mapilitan ang mga nag-oorganisa na ipatupad ang “Plan B,” sa Triton Ballroom. Dumating ang mga kandidata ng Miss Universe sakay ng mga bus.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.