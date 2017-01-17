Gloria Diaz kay Maxine Medina: Her chance is one in a million!!!

MARAMI ang sumang-ayon kay Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz na mahihirapan ang Pilipinas na makamit ang inaasam-asam na back-to-back win.

Kumalat sa social media ang ipinost ng government-owned TV network na PTV4 sa Facebook kung saan sinagot ni Gloria Diaz ang tanong kung posible bang magawa ni Maxine Medina na makuha uli ang Miss Universe crown after Pia Wurtzbach.

Tanong daw sa veteran actress, “Do you believe Maxine can give us back-to-back Miss U victories?” Sagot ni Ms. Gloria, “No, but, I think she has a chance and chance is one in a million.”

Nabasa namin ang ilang komento ng netizens tungkol dito at karamihan nga sa kanila ay um-agree kay Gloria Diaz. Sa pagsagot pa lang daw sa mga tanong during the presscon ay medyo sablay na raw si Maxine what more kung nasa mismong pageant na ito.

How I wish I can say yes, but no… feeling ko lng. I agree with former Ms. U Gloria Dìaz. With Pia last year, I had the strongest feeling she’d get the crown and she did.” Sey ng netizen na si Becky Dee , “

“Ang dami naman kasi talaga magaganda at charming. Its really destiny to be crowned as ms U. At at least hindi echosera ang sagot ni Ms Gloria!” sabi naman ni Marzo Catherine sa comment section ng isang blog site.

😊

Pero meron din namang nagtanggol sa bet ng Pilipinas sa Miss U, sinabi ng mga ito na sa halip daw na i-bash at laitin si Maxine ay palakasin pa natin ang loob ng dalaga para ma-boost ang morale nito sa pakikipag-compete sa iba pang kandidata.

Gaganapin ang 65th Miss Universe sa bansa sa Jan. 30, sa SM MOA Arena.