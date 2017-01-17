Media bawal sa opisyal na iskedyul ni Duterte sa N. Ecija matapos ang kontrobersiyal na banta ng Martial Law Bandera

PINAGBAWALAN ng Palasyo ang mga miyembro ng media, partikular ang mga kasapi ng Malacanang Press Corps (MPC) na i-cover ang nakatakdang pagdalo ni Pangulong Duterte sa ika-20 anibersaryo ng Premiere Medical Center sa Daan Sarile, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija bukas. Sa abiso ng Malacanang, tanging close-in lamang at mga imbitadong media ang maaaring makapasok para makadalo sa pagtitipon.

Kinumpirma naman ng Lyn Valeria, administrator ng ospital na ang Palasyo ang nag-utos na hindi papasukin ang mga miyembro ng media.

Matatandaang sinisi ni Communications Secretary Martin Andanar ang media matapos namang umani ng mga batikos ang panibagong banta ni Duterte na magdedeklara ng Martial Law. Nauna nang nagbanta si Duterte na magdedeklara siya ng Martial Law sa harap ng patuloy na problema sa droga.

Plano naman ng MPC na maglabas ng pahayag para kontrahin si Andanar sa kanyang alegasyon laban sa media.

