DOH itutuloy ang pamamahagi ng condom sa kabila ng mga batikos

SINABI ni Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial na tuloy ang pamamahagi ng Department of Health (DOH) ng condom sa mga paaralan sa kabila ng mga batikos mula sa iba’t ibang grupo, kasama na ang Simbahang Katoliko.

“We are taking this one step at a time because we really have to win the cooperation of the teachers and school health professionals. We cannot do this alone in the DOH. There has to be cooperation,” sabi ni Ubial.

Nauna nang binatikos ni Sen. Tito Sotto ang planong pamamahagi ng condom sa mga mag-aaral kung saan nagbanta pa siyang haharangin ang kanyang kumpirmasyon sa Commission on Appointments (CA).

Nagbigay na rin ng pahayag si Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista sa pagsasabing hindi niya papayagan ang pamamahagi ng condom sa mga pampublikong paaralan sa Quezon City.

Sinagot naman ni Ubial ang mga batikos sa DOH.

“They are entitled to their own opinion, we respect that. But we will implement programs that will ensure the health and well-being of the Filipino. We are duty-bound to implement scientifically sound and efficacious health interventions even if it is unpopular to certain sectors or people. Trabaho lang, walang personalan,” ayo pa kay Ubial.

Rumesbak din si Ubial sa mga kritiko ng DOH.

“Our call to them, do not impose your beliefs on others that believe otherwise. Thank you for making noise and keeping the discussion alive. Let us continue to be engaged, concerned and give options to our people, especially young people,” sabi ni Ubial.