Bianca Umali kinuyog ng netizens sa kanyang ‘no makeup challenge’

Hindi natuwa ang ilang netizens sa post ng teen star na si Bianca Umali na may konek sa pagme-makeup.

Sa kanyang Facebook page, nagpost siya ng selfie na walang make-up.

“Girls!! Just wanted to share something with all of you. This is not to judge anyone… I noticed how make up seem so important nowadays. I honestly expect make up to be used occasionally. Not every single day. I have observed how a lot of females cannot leave their homes without putting anything on their faces. Well, yes, we all know what make up can do. And yes, make up is AMAZING.

“But what I’m s ad about is that most of the girls I have observed are more confident about themselves WITH make up on than having LESS or NONE. Here’s the thing we should ALWAYS remember. Papa [God] made each of us unique. Not only on the outside but also on the inside. So why not flaunt that beautiful face of yours without covering anything and leaving it how it really is?”



“I dare every girl/female/woman who gets to read this to post a photo without anything (filters, make up, etc.) on their faces but a smile. Tag me. I want you, yes you, to show everyone that YOU are contented and confident with your natural beauty.”



“What’s the secret to being beautiful? S.M.I.L.E #NoFilter”

Yan ang mahabang post ni Bianca kung saan nagreact ang mga fans.





“ Beautiful! Just an inquiry, how many sessions have you had with Calayan?” sey ng isa.

“ Di naman kami nagagalit sa opinion mo Bianca!! Ano ka ba, nanghihikayat ka tapos yung picture mo may make up? Kahit sabihin mong konti lang yan. Hindi pa rin natural yan.”

“ Sabi nya “Papa God made us unique” ang ibig nyang sabihin is actually ‘Dr Calayan made her wake up like this’. Oh diba? Slow clap”

“Hindi sa against ako. Pero sorry wala kaming pang belo para ilabas ang natural beauty namin. Ang alam lang namin beauty rest wala pa ngang beauty eh. Rest lang.”



Dinepensahan naman ng iba ang ka-loveteam ni Miguel Tan Felix.

“ Binoboost lang niya confidence niyo with less or without make up! Basahin nyo maigi kasi at intindihin niyo. Aside from her dare she did not tell you to stop wearing your make up anymore and throw it away 😉 . Stop the bash”