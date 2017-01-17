1 sa 10 teenager nabubuntis By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Isa sa bawat 10 kabataan ang nabubuntis.

At ikinababahala ito ni Laguna Rep. Sol Aragones na nananawagan na panghimasukan ito ng gobyerno upang hindi na lumala.

Sa datos na nakuha ni Aragones, 10 porsyento ng populasyon 0 10 milyon ay babae na edad 15 hanggang 19. At isa sa bawat 10 rito o 1 milyon ay nabubuntis umano.

“Lubos na nakakabahala ang pagdami ng kabataang sa halip na nagpapatuloy sa pag-aaral ay bigla na lamang mahihinto dahil sa maagang pagbubuntis. Kailangan nating matugunan ang lumalalang problemang ito dahil kadalasang ang mga batang ito ay hindi pa sapat ang kakayahan para magtaguyod ng isang pamilya,” ani Aragones.

Sinabi ni Aragones na sa pag-aaral ng United Nations Population Fund habang bumababa ang bilang ng teenage pregnancy sa ibang lugar ay tumataas naman ang bilang sa Pilipinas.

Ayon sa UNFPA State of World Population 2016 Report nalilimitahan ang mga teenager na nabubutis upang makamit ang kanilang mga pangarap. Nawawala rin umano ang P33 bilyong na maaaring kinita nila.

“On the other hand, girls who reach adulthood with an education and their health and rights intact could triple their lifetime incomes, thereby fueling progress for generations and entire nations. Empowering today’s 10-year-old girls could yield huge demographic and economic dividends and build better societies.”

Inihain ni Aragones ang Prevention of Adolescent Pregnancy Act of 2017 (House Bill 4742) upang matulungan ang mga nabuntis na teenager at maiiwas ang iba pa.

