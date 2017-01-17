Matteo ex-gf ang bagong ka-loveteam sa pelikulang ‘Across the Crescent Moon’

INAMIN ni Matteo Guidicelli na ang leading lady niya sa action-drama movie na “Across The Crescent Moon’ na si Alex Godinez ay dati niyang girlfriend. Hindi itinago ng singer-actor sa presscon ng pelikula kahapon ang katotohanan tungkol sa nakaraan nila ng maganda at baguhang aktres.

Ayon kay Matteo, natuwa siya nang malaman niyang ang kanyang ex-girlfriend ang makakasama niya sa kanyang latest movie, maayos naman daw ang paghihiwalay nila noon at nanatili pa rin siyang magkaibigan hanggang ngayon. Naging madali rin daw ang kanilang trabaho dahil may pinagsamahan na sila in the past.

Hindi ba pinagselosan ng kanyang GF na si Sarah Geronimo si Alex, considering na may “bed scene” pa sila ng dalaga sa “Across The Crescent Moon”? “Hindi naman nagselos. She knows naman, and alam niya na trabaho lang ito.” Kasabay nito, sinabi naman ni Alex na may boyfriend na rin siya at pure work lang ang ginawa nila ni Matteo sa movie bilang mag-asawa.

Iimbitahan ba niya ni Sarah na manood ng movie nila? “Yes, of course, why not? Gusto kong mapanood niya ito as I’m very proud of this movie which is not only entertaining as a hard action film but is also meaningful and timely dahil napapanahon ang tema nito sa ating bansa. Crescent moon is the symbol of the Muslim faith while the cross represents Christianity. The film shows that there is unity in diversity. We can have different religious beliefs but can still co-exist in peace and harmony.”

Gaganap na Muslim soldier si Matteo sa pelikula bilang memb4r ng Special Action Force (SAF) na makakapangasawa ng isang babaeng Katoliko (Alex). Buwis-buhay din ang mga eksenang ginawa ni Matteo sa movie to the point na nagkasugat-sugat na siya at nagkapasa-pasa sa katawan.

“Grabe rin ‘yung training na ginawa namin for this film and I did the stunts and action scenes myself. At siyempre, isa ito sa maituturing kong milestone sa career ko dahil nakatrabaho ko ang si Tito Christopher de Leon for the first time, who I really admire so much as an actor. Siya ang gaganap nna tatay ko rito and my mom here is his real wife, Tita Sandy Andolong,” kuwento pa ng binata.

“Across The Crescent Moon” is written, produced and directed by Baby Nebrida kung saan makakasama rin sina Gabby Concepcion, Dina Bonnevie, Ivan Carapiet, Jason Abalos, Joem Bascon, Ku Aquino, Rez Cortez, Leo Martinez, Mariel de Leon, Jerico Estregan, Jackie Aquino, Garrie Concepcion, Gerald Ejercito at Jerene Tan. Showing na ito sa January 25.

Showing na ang “Across the Crescent Moon” sa Jan. 25 sa mga sinehan nationwide.