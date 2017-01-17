Jake: Pag nagmahal ako bigay todo, pag nabigo, e, di bigo!

TRIATHLETE pala ang role ni Jake Cuenca sa upcoming soap ng ABS-CBN na Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin kasama nina Kim Chiu at Gerald Anderson.

At sosyal siya dahil noong holiday break kung saan dinala niya at nakipag-bonding sa mga Kapamilya niya sa Japan, du’n na rin siya nag-train.

“Mga ilang araw din yun. I got to bond na with my family members, nagawa ko pa yung mag-train as triathlete,” kuwento ni Jake sa amin sa presscon ng upcoming movie niyang “Foolish Love” with Angeline Quinto.

Maganda nga ang pasok ng 2017 sa hunk actor dahil may movie siya agad, may soap opera pa.

Okey naman daw ang lovelife niya at hindi siya nagku-complain pero kapag daw talaga todo siyang magmahal, may mga bagay na “foolish” nga siyang nagagawa.

“And I am the type of a person na pag na-in-love ay ibibigay ang lahat. Ganu’n naman tayo di ba? Kung foolish mang matatawag, siguro yung I always put love first over everything. Kung mabigo man, ganu’n eh. Nagmahal lang tayo,” sey ni Jake.

This 2017, inaasahan ni Jake na mas magkakaroon siya ng active sports life at baka raw seryosohin na niya ang pagiging triathlete.