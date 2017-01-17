Matteo, Sarah nag-level up, naghahanda na sa buhay may-asawa

NAUNA na ngang mag-aral ng pagluluto, homemaking at iba pang may kinalaman sa “buhay may bahay” si Sarah Geronimo.

This was when she decided to lay low muna sa mga showbiz commitments at nu’ng kasagsagan ng relasyon nila ni Matteo Guidicelli.

Of course they are very much still on today at mas open na nga sila sa maraming bagay, including Sarah’s bonding moments with Matteo’s family and friends.

And just very recently, ito namang si Matteo ang nag-aral magluto. Balitang seryoso ang aktor sa gawaing ito at gaya ng sapantaha ng marami, this might be something he is getting ready for in the future. Either kung sa negosyo man ito o sa preparasyon sa pag-aasawa, si Mat lang ang nakakaalam.

Basta kyut lang mabalitaan na kapwa nila sineseryoso ang mga ganitong bagay to prove to us ready na silang mag-level up as individuals and as a couple.