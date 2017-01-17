Binyag ng anak ni James inisnab ni Kris, di pinapunta si Bimby By Alex Brosas Bandera

DID Kris Aquino snubbed the binyag of James Yap and Michela Cazzola’s son Michael James Yap? Wala kasi sa photos ng christening ni Baby MJ si Kris. Days before the binyagan ay may nabasa kaming chika na inimbitahan ni Michela si Kris para um-attend ng binyag ng kanilang anak. Baka naman nag-beg off si Kris dahil may schedule siya that day. Ang alam namin, may event ang family nila that day. For sure, nagpadala naman siguro si Kris ng gift niya para kay baby MJ. Ang ilang celebrities na nakita namin sa photo posted by James ay ang mag-asawang sina Julius Babao and Christine Bersola-Babao. Present din ang basketball player na si Chris Tiu.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.