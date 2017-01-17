Of course, inosente ang kapatid ko! Walang dapat ikatakot!- Kris

ANYWAY, sinagot ni Kris Aquino ang isang netizen na nagtanong tungkol sa diumano’y court trial ng kanyang nakatatandang kapatid at dating pangulo ng Pilipinas na si Noynoy Aquino.

Matatandaang nitong Enero lamang ay may natanggap na graft and plunder complaint ang dating presidente dahil sa diumano’y shipment ng $141 billion in gold sa Thailand.

Naimbiyerna ang Queen of All Media sa pambabasag ng basher sa kanyang Instagram photo kung saan kasama niya si ex-president Noynoy Aquino and her sons Josh and Bimby na obviously ay kuha sa isang family event.

“Even if he won’t admit it, Tito Noy has missed all of you who follow me on Instagram. We just came from my brother in law Manolo’s birthday dinner… it’s been a full day for us, I have an allergy (thank you Snapseed, I was able to hide the rashes/pantal on my face) & I have a runny nose & itchy throat. Benadryl time & a restful Sunday,” caption niya sa photo.

But one @donn.nald asked, “Hi x president ready for your court trial?”

Mukhang nagpanting ang tenga ni Kris na agad-agad ang naging sagot, “Of course he is – INNOCENT people have nothing to fear.”

At dahil doon, nakatikim ng batikos ang basher mula sa fans ni Kris.

“Walang pag babago sa kanyang administrayon kay Duterte meron. Sobra sobra pa at hiyang hiya naman ako sayu para sabihan mo ako na nakinabang…wala nga ako pera ngayon para bumile ng pagkain kasi hnd ko na ramdamam ang pag babago.”

“Huwag mo akong pangaralan…look at what he Had done to PGMA after presidency…over and over din yon…every SONA attack parang class of clan attack ng attack pwd ba…PEACE nlang.”

“Wala namn nakaka offend don…let us not set aside that there were tendency that he will might face charges accuse by millions of Filipinos.”

‘Yan ang sunud-sunod na hanash ng basher ni Noynoy.

“When I 1st checked your account di ka naka private – my wish is that when people have the courage to be vocal in their criticism they will also have the courage to stand by their words & not suddenly hide,” post ni Kris when she learned na naka-private na ang account ng basher.